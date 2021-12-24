Often unmentioned in the grit of reporting on prison are the children left behind by parents sentenced to serve time for their crimes. While the holidays are intended for celebration, the festivities may also deepen the impact of that separation.

For these children and their parents, Prison Fellowship Guam strives to bring joy through the Angel Tree program. For years, the program has helped gift presents to children on behalf of parents in prison.

"Angel Tree helps families restore their broken relationship and it teaches inmates to appreciate their community," program coordinator Vangie Cabacar said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The program also doesn't just gift presents to children living in Guam. They will attempt to provide gifts to children even if they've relocated or are living off island.

"It doesn't matter where you're from, if you're serving time here ... We will provide Christmas gifts for your children wherever they live," Cabacar said. "This year we had Kentucky, we had Texas, we had Washington, we had Saipan. We had a total of over 16 children that reside out of Guam."

Cabacar said that a challenge of fulfilling the program's goal is not being able to contact a prisoner's family or locate a child with the information they are provided.

About 300 children are typically gifted presents per year by the program. However, the number fell during the pandemic, and about 148 children were part of the program this year.

"When that happens I go back to (the Department of Corrections) and I say something's not right. And we're at the mercy of whatever DOC decides to do," Cabacar said.

The are, of course, rules for prisoners to participate in the program. For example, they cannot be an offender against the child or the child's caregiver. DOC will also screen through the applications, which are distributed in September, to ensure that there are no restraining orders or other such issues between the child and parent.

"Once that's done, I get all the applications that have been approved. From there, I do my training, everybody gets their packets and they begin to call the children and the caregivers and ask them what they want," Cabacar said.

Community support

Prison Fellowship Guam works with multiple denominations to facilitate the Angel Tree program, but support from churches has waned over the years. Private businesses, nonprofit organizations and the military have filled the gap, according to Cabacar.

"I need to do a shoutout to Bank of Guam. They stepped up this year and worked with me. We have 70 kids in the Dededo village and they bought gifts for all the children," she added.

Journey of healing

Cabacar's own journey with the program and Prison Fellowship began about 15 years ago, with an unresolved case that involved the death of a family member. She later served as a victim's advocate for years but said she came to realize that there is a larger impact when crime is committed, and is now a firm believer in restorative justice and is a certified trainer.

Restorative justice promotes healing for the victim and teachers perpetrators to take responsibility for their crimes, Cabacar said. She believes this is the key to reducing recidivism on Guam.

"The Angel Tree program is just one of many areas God has taught me where and how I can make a difference. Definitely working with victims, offenders and their families; friends and our community has definitely given me a better understanding in God’s purpose and plans for me and how and what I can do to help others. I chose to make a difference," Cabacar said.

She added reducing the rate of recidivism helps lower the risk of future crimes, which ultimately means these efforts could help in preventing someone else becoming a victim of a violent crime.

Prison Fellowship Guam is a sister chapter of Prison Fellowship International.

Cabacar wanted to extend her thanks to the many individuals and organizations who sponsor and volunteer, making the program possible:

• the villages of Yigo, Piti and Asan

• Anderson Angels

• U.S. Air Force Pacific Air Forces - 36th CON/PKP, LRS/LGRF families and volunteers.

• Herman Senior - Prison Fellowship Guam chairman

• Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, Vice Mayor Peter Benavente and Erika Benevente

• Bank of Guam: Jackie Marati, Michelle Bengco and Keanno Fausto

• Derrick Brilliant - volunteer photographer

• Guåhan Sustainable Culture's Denise Crisostomo

• John F. Kennedy High School senior, sophomores and junior class volunteers

• Lynda and VictoriaLynn Saclot

• Prison Fellowship Guam board members Anthony Fruge and Don Lastimosa

• Volunteers throughout the island/villages, mainland and Micronesia

• Abundant Life

• Ark Ministries

• Bayview Church

• Terry and Merci Debolt

• Faith Reform Church

• Guam United Methodist Church

• Horizon Properties

• Island Hope Church

• Japan Evangelical Church

• Pastor TJ and Cynthia Jones

• Life in the Son Christian Fellowship

• Lutheran Church of Guam

• Mary Rojas & Family

• St. Anthony Church

• The Redeemed Church of God