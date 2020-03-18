The murder indictment against Harvey Kansou was dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam after the court agreed with the defense’s double jeopardy claim.

Kansou is one of the co-defendants arrested in the beating death of Sonter Soukin in Anigua in June 2019.

Kansou was charged with misdemeanor assault before Soukin died at the hospital. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in July 2019 after the prosecution handed down an indictment against him for Soukin's murder.

In a decision and order filed on March 16, Judge Arthur Barcinas granted in part the defendant’s request to dismiss the criminal case to double jeopardy.

He’s been cleared of the charges of murder as a first-degree felony, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with a special allegation of deadly weapon use in the commission of a felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

Barcinas denied defense’s request to dismiss the related misdemeanor case.

Barcinas said the people, in reference to the Office of the Attorney General, “failed.”

“Accordingly, for the purposes of the court's double jeopardy analysis, the court finds that assault, as charged, is a lesser included offense of murder,” he states in his order.

Barcinas stated both of Kansou’s cases were scheduled for arraignment on the same day.

“However, although aware of both matters, the people did nothing. Consequently, the court has no choice but to find that although the magistrate judge did not follow all of the procedural safeguards…, the defendant's no contest plea was nonetheless accepted by the magistrate court. Thus, pursuant to Guam law, jeopardy attached at the time the court accepted the defendant's no contest plea for assault as a misdemeanor,” he states.

In Nov. 2019, defense attorney Randall Cunliffe had argued in court for the dismissal of the murder case, claiming Kansou would be in double jeopardy. He contends the cases are a result of the "same factual background."

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown, then, had argued that it’s not double jeopardy and that the defendant was trying to avoid prosecution for murder. The prosecution had requested to dismiss the indictment in the misdemeanor case.