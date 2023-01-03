Animal control: Reducing stray population a community effort

The Guam Department of Agriculture recently certified six of its animal control officers through the National Animal Care & Control Association, and among them was ACO I Mathew Demapan, who has been with the department for a little over a year.

“Growing up here on the island, it’s always been kind of the norm to see the amount of stray animals, but you know it doesn’t have to be like that,” he said. “I am hopeful for things to get better. And I think one of the ways for that to happen would be not only just us as ACOs and the DOA, but also responsible pet ownership. People taking responsibility of their pets and being accountable for the mistakes that may happen or may occur.”

Demapan said that he has caught several hundred strays in his short time as an animal control officer.

“We were able to bring up roughly 700 to 800 dogs this year, and roughly half (of that number in) cats,” he said in late December 2022.

He noted that the island's stray animal issue is largely related to neglect.

“I probably was one month into the job,” said Demapan. “We arrived on scene (and) the dogs were emaciated. Extremely skinny. ... (They) had no meat on their body and the water they were being given was basically mud. The grass was overgrown and they didn’t have proper shelters.”

Demapan has seen firsthand what are classified as hoarding cases – removals of 15 or more dogs in a single household. It is a problem that he says is common on Guam.

“And that’s inside and outside the houses,” Demapan said.

'Crucial part of the job'

Before he was an ACO, Demapan said he didn’t even know that the island had animal control officers and that he didn’t realize the types of situations he would experience.

“Like everyone else, I thought the same thing. That they were dogcatchers,” he said.

According to Demapan, many people don’t realize that there is a lot more to being an ACO than just being a “dogcatcher.”

“There is a lot of the law enforcement aspect that does go into it, like doing investigations that pertain to cruelty or abuse or any kind of dogfighting. Those kinds of things are very meticulous and require a lot more attention than just catching dogs. So that’s more of the crucial part of the job,” he said.

Demapan said one of the ways that the community can help is by taking responsibility and not feeding strays roaming in villages. While feeding strays on the surface appears as a good deed, Demapan explained it could have consequences.

“It isn’t illegal to feed the animals, but it does create a bigger problem later on, because when you start feeding a dog that is very sickly, and you start feeding them on a daily basis, he regains that strength, and now he has the energy to chase somebody or to bite somebody and do things along those lines,” he said.

Looking ahead

Demapan believes that the additional training that ACOs receive, including the certification program, makes a real difference.

“As far as the classes go, they were really good and really informational, which is something that we definitely needed, because prior to us taking the classes there were no certified ACOs on the island; we were the first. There were about 22 classes that we had taken with a bunch of different things pertaining to investigation, interviews with the press, breeding animals, dangerous animals, aggressive animals and a bunch of other things,” he said.

“I’m excited to see how things are going to turn out in the next five or 10 years or so. If we can make that much progress, ... I can only imagine what it will be like 10 years from now.”