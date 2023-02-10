The case of a man charged with felony animal cruelty due to neglect was dismissed with prejudice.

Melchor Antolin's charges stemming from a 2018 animal abuse case were dismissed Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam.

Antolin was charged with first-degree animal cruelty as a third-degree felony and animal abandonment as a petty misdemeanor after it was discovered his pitbull, Thor, was allegedly found to have a tumor larger than a basketball growing from his leg.

More than four years after being charged, Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan told Judge Maria Cenzon the prosecution would not be able to satisfy the burden of proof in Antolin's case.

Antolin's attorney, Curtis Van de Veld, had filed a motion to dismiss the case, which was granted by Cenzon.

Olan said the charges are now outside the statute of limitations, which led to Antolin's case being dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot be charged again in connection to the allegations.

According to Post files, Antolin's was the island's first animal cruelty case filed on charges of neglect.

Court documents stated Antolin failed to provide minimum care for an animal in his custody, which resulted in physical injury or death to the animal.

After the discovery of Thor by Guam Animals in Need, the pit bull was brought to the animal shelter and subsequently euthanized.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to GAIN board member Gabriel Baker for a comment on the dismissal, however, GAIN said it had not heard of the case being dismissed.

Baker said the GAIN board is looking into the case.

Since its dismissal Tuesday, the case has been expunged from Antolin's record in the Superior Court of Guam, which means any documents are unable to be viewed by the public.