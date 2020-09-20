On Saturday, July 25, officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command responded to an animal cruelty complaint in Chalan Atis, Yigo.

On Wednesday, July 22, a neighborhood dog known as Walter was found with lacerated injuries to the neck by a home along Chalan Atis, according to police reports. Due to the injuries, Walter was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment and care, but the severity of the injuries were life-threatening. As a result, the dog was euthanized.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.