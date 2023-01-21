Animal outreach event today

Guam has been declared rabies-free since 1972. In order to maintain this status, the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health division, also known as DOAG, is enforcing pet licensing and registration laws.

DOAG will be hosting a community outreach event today from 8 to 11 a.m, at Astumbo Community Center. Along with Animal Control Officers, Territorial Veterinarian, Dr. Mariana Turner will be offering services such as; rabies vaccination for $10; microchipping for $10; and animal licensing for $5, according to a press release.

In accordance with Guam law and regulations of the agency, all pets over 6 months of age are required to obtain; an animal license; be vaccinated; and have a microchip. The possession of an animal license indicates the owner has registered their pet with the agency.

“The stray and free roaming dog overpopulation issue is a community wide problem, which requires a community wide solution,” Turner said. “Licensing your pet, along with spaying and neutering are the first steps in responsible pet ownership.”

With Turner on board, the agency is now working toward its objective of organizing animal outreach events every month throughout each village, according to animal control officer Michelle Santos.

Cash or local checks will be accepted as forms of payment. The agency advises clients making cash payments to have exact change.

Dogs and cats are welcome to attend without an appointment.

For more information, contact the Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division at 671-300-7966/7964 or email quarantine@doag.guam.gov.

