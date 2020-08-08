More than 20 people started their weekend at the intersection near the ITC building in Tamuning late Friday afternoon – all sharing one message with those driving by.

“We are out here so we can speak for the voiceless and we can speak for those abused animals,” said Tina Guzman, with Guahan Paws for Pets.

Walter was a stray dog that roamed a neighborhood in Yigo. He died on July 22 after being seriously injured.

His attacker had cut the back of his neck, leaving him bleeding for hours before neighbors rushed him to a veterinary clinic. The injury was so bad that Walter had to be put down, Guam Animals in Need has stated.

“It was so severe that Walter’s spine was severed from that cut. I said, ‘that’s it.’ We got to go out again and make sure this time they hear us,” Guzman said.

Protesters held signs calling for the protection of animals and seeking justice for abused animals such as Walter.

“We are doing this because we want justice for Walter, justice for Pugua, justice for Zeus, justice for every animal that was abused and the abusers who were just let go. Nothing is being done,” Guzman said.

Guam police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao told The Guam Daily Post on Friday the investigation into the animal cruelty complaint is ongoing and “detectives are working the case.” No arrests have been made.

“I want this person put in jail as if it was another crime to a person. This person should be held accountable. He should pay for what he did to Walter. Everybody loved this neighborhood dog,” said Guzman. “We ask the public that if you see something, say something. Gone are the days (when) we ignore and turn a blind eye.”