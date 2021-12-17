An animal rights organization has announced that it has obtained a "secret schedule" for cockfighting derbies planned at the Dededo Game Club beginning New Year's Day and continuing through January.

The organization's president is calling on cockfighting organizers to "unwind their illegal plan of action" and if they do not, federal authorities should be present to arrest them.

"The organizers of these planned cockfights are engaged in a criminal conspiracy to violate U.S. law," Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, stated in a release. "They are disregarding and disrespecting the norms and the laws of a civil society."

The Guam Daily Post was not able to get a comment from management at the Dededo Game Club by press time.

The federal 2018 Farm Bill imposed a federal ban on cockfighting throughout the territories with a phase-in period of one year.

While advocates such as the AWA celebrated the ban, locally, it was met with opposition from residents who consider cockfighting a cultural practice and was also criticized by some officials as an example of the federal government imposing its will on the territories without the consent of their people and in defiance of established local laws.

Guam and other territories do not have voting representation on federal laws.

The latest act of local defiance on the ban comes, ironically, from recent amendments strengthening the island's animal cruelty laws, which also officially recognized cockfighting as a cultural practice and prevents the criminalization or punishment of cockfighting.

Sen. Jose Terlaje proffered that exemption, and in response to this latest release from the AWA, criticized the group for failing to recognize the rights of the people of Guam.

"The Animal Wellness Foundation says the people of Guam aren't civilized because of cockfighting," Terlaje stated. "It is more uncivilized to deny human beings real representation in the laws that govern them. We have real crimes to deal with and we should not commit any law enforcement resources to appease an outsider who doesn't even recognize our human rights."

AWA and the Animal Wellness Foundation have been tracking the growing shipment of birds to Guam, which they claim to be illegal shipments of fighting birds.

However, the head of the Guam Department of Agriculture stated that it was inflammatory to call importers and exporters lawbreakers because that is not known, and while there is an increase of people importing birds, the agency also attributes that to the impacts of COVID-19 and people engaging in food safety practices.

But the Department of Agriculture also does not have a way for confirming the birds are being used for their intended purpose, unless the agency is directly interacting with the importer after they've purchased the birds, but that isn't done in most cases, Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht had said.

Members of Congress have since also called out the shipment of birds to Guam.

AWA stated that a source in the cockfighting community shared the schedule for upcoming cockfighting derbies.

"The biggest outlays of cash are set for Saturdays, with each entrant in a three-cock derby required to pay $600 into the pot, and with smaller pots for fights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays," the AWA release stated.