Animal Wellness Action will be monitoring "everything that goes on" at the Dededo Game Club, where they are expecting a series of cockfighting derbies beginning on New Year's day based on a schedule obtained by the organization, according to Wayne Pacelle, president of AWA.

"I don't think that any of this, if it does occur, is going to escape our gaze. And I urge the media to be present. And I urge other citizens to be present to make sure that we are assuring felony-level criminal conspiracies don't occur," Pacelle said during a press conference with local medial Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

AWA and the Animal Wellness Foundation had been tracking the growing number of bird shipments to the island using records from the Guam Department of Agriculture, which they contend to be the illegal shipment of fighting birds for cockfighting activities. The head of the Department of Agriculture challenged that assertion.

But about two weeks ago, AWA announced that it had obtained a "secret schedule" for cockfighting derbies at the club beginning New Year's Day and continuing through January. Pacelle called on the organizers to "unwind their illegal plan of action."

Cockfighting was federally banned on Guam and other U.S. territories just before the end of 2019, following the one-year phase-in period set by the 2018 Farm Bill.

During Wednesday's press conference, Pacelle said they are very hopeful the federal law will be properly enforced, but they also believed that they and citizens, in general, have a role to play as the "eyes and ears" of law enforcement agencies.

Eric Sakach, an animal fighting consultant to AWA, said people shouldn't expect to see a cadre of federal agents and officials arriving at the Game Club on New Year.

"While I couldn't profess to know exactly what their plans are, that would be highly irregular. What people should understand is that the federal government tends to be very methodical and systematic in its approach to these sorts of investigations. Often they will take months gathering intelligence, surveillance, statements from witnesses, others, about those involved in these activities," Sakach said. "We don't know exactly what's going to happen on Jan. 1, or days after that, but I think we can be assured that there is monitoring, investigation, intelligence being gathered and provided to federal officials on this activity."

Cultural practice argument

The federal ban was far from welcomed by everyone in the territories. Residents who consider cockfighting a cultural practice opposed the ban, which was also criticized by some officials as an example of the federal government imposing its will on the territories without the consent of their people and in defiance of established local laws that allowed for cockfighting.

Sen. Jose Terlaje has been a staunch critic of the ban and AWA, and has stated that Guam has "real crimes" to deal with and should not commit law enforcement resources "to appease an outsider who doesn't even recognize our human rights."

Despite the federal ban, Guam law recognizes cockfighting as a cultural practice and prevents its criminalization or punishment under local animal cruelty laws - a provision proffered by Terlaje.

After learning of the scheduled derbies at the Game Club, Pacelle called on the governor to urge their cancellation. But the governor's spokeswoman said the governor's position on cockfighting did not matter as the ban is a federal law to be federally enforced.

Pacelle said he never asked for local police to enforce the federal ban, as it is to be enforced by federal law enforcement. But he does ask that local officials and others underscore the importance of obeying the law.

"Use your platforms as elected officials to say that you disagree with the federal law - that is absolutely their prerogative. But not to encourage disobedience to the law and lawbreaking," Pacelle said.

The local law recognizing cockfighting as a cultural practice has no legal effect, and only creates moral and legal confusion, according to Pacelle, who said he believes that's what the law's promoters are trying to achieve.

"And I think that's wrong. These lawmakers swear an oath to the Constitution ... They should not be picking and choosing which laws they urge citizens to obey or disobey," he added.

The debate is settled

As for arguments to the lack of territorial representation on the ban, Pacelle said territorial delegates participated in the debate and "their arguments were judged to be non-persuasive" to federal lawmakers.

"The legislation was overwhelmingly passed. It wasn't close," Pacelle said, adding that challenges to the ban also failed in the courts.

Addressing Terlaje specifically, Pacelle said the senator can say that the federal ban shouldn't exist and that it violates people's rights, "but those issues were settled."

"They were settled in the Congress and in the federal courts. I don't know what else to tell him. Now, all he is doing is abetting illegal activity. And he is potentially putting people at risk if they think somehow they're going to get some sort of immunity because Guam knowingly passed this small provision to say that this is a cultural right. It has no legal effect," Pacelle said.