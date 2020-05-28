Animal rights group uses Guam data to expose illegal cockfighting stateside

Using shipping records from the Guam Department of Agriculture, Animal Wellness Action is working to expose illegal cockfighting in the United States.

Over a two-year period — from 2017 to 2019 — records show around 8,800 birds were illegally shipped from the U.S. mainland to Guam, according to Wayne Pacelle, president of the animal rights group.

“We basically found that over this two-year period, there were 8,800 fighting birds shipped to Guam from the United States, and Oklahoma was by far the No. 1 shipper to Guam."

Cockfighting became illegal on Guam and other U.S. territories following the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill into law.

Anyone exporting or importing fighting roosters are committing felony-level crimes, he said. And the information will be shared to the relevant authorities.

Among the 71 exporters of the birds, five exporters accounted for more than half of the birds sent, with three of the five based in Oklahoma, Pacelle said.

Based on the group's findings, they believe Oklahoma may be where most of the illegal cockfighting takes place.

The shipping records from the local Agriculture agency also showed tell-tale signs that the birds being shipped were for cockfighting purposes, Pacelle said, based on the male to female ratio of birds shipped – which was around 100-to-1 at about $500 to $1,500 for two or three birds – and Guam’s poultry production.

“People aren’t going to pay $1,500 to get three birds for meat or eggs,” Pacelle said. “The fact that it is basically the least agriculturally-oriented part of the United States, they import almost all of their animal products, showed that this is exactly why they were shipping the birds from Oklahoma.”