Animal rights group warns of civil, criminal action

If Guam knowingly sanctions and continues importing birds for cockfighting, the government could face civil or criminal penalties, according to Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle.

In a follow up letter to Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht, Pacelle asked the director to reconsider a decision not to institute new protocols to prevent the illegal shipment of fighting birds to Guam.

“We know the identities of the major exporters and importers, and you can readily deny their birds entry based on the body of evidence we are providing,” wrote Pacelle. “The top five individual shippers accounted for 52% of the shipments to Guam during the period for which we obtained documents.”

Adelup maintains that the Department of Agriculture was and is currently following all applicable federal and local laws.

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Guam must adhere to the ban, the local budget law makes enforcement of the ban the lowest priority of GovGuam, meaning, in effect, that it won't be locally enforced.

More recently, a letter appealing to Douglas Domenech, the assistant secretary of insular and international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, was circulated among island mayors.

Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation have urged the local government to ban the shipment of fighting birds to Guam as it has been illegal since 2007.

“If Guam knowingly sanctions imports of fighting birds, it may be engaged in a civil or criminal conspiracy to subvert federal law,” Pacelle wrote.

Over 500 shipments to Guam between November 2016 and September 2019 were described as “brood fowl” and the organizations believe the transports were made for fighting purposes as there is no significant animal agriculture industry and no show-bird circuit on the island.

Pacelle also pointed out that Guam has been accepting birds from California that has had an outbreak of Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND), a deadly avian disease, since May 2018.

“The federal government and (California) have spent more than $100 million to contain the spread of the disease, and neither Guam nor the United States should have to bear the cost of a containment exercise on your island,” said Pacelle.