Animal rights groups, US government argue cockfighting ban constitutional

Animal rights groups and the U.S. government submitted arguments to the District Court of Guam last week urging the rejection of arguments in a complaint by Guam resident Sedfrey Linsangan, a cockfighting advocate, claiming applying prohibitions against animal fighting to the territory is unconstitutional.

A federal law that took effect in December 2019 extends a ban on fighting roosters and dogs to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"The actions of Congress to prohibit animal fighting in the states has been upheld as an appropriate exercise of the Constitution's Commerce Clause," Shawn Anderson, the United States attorney for Guam and the Northern Marianas, wrote in a motion urging the judge to reject Linsagan's challenge of the law.

Anderson also argued that legislative action upgrading the federal law against dogfighting and cockfighting "is a valid congressional amendment to extend the animal fighting prohibition to the territories, including Guam, and thus close a gap in the law."

Linsangan and others have argued that cockfighting is a cultural tradition.

'Abhorrent practice'

"Cultural rights merit consideration, but Congress has weighed the import of cultural attachment to cockfighting against its detrimental effects on interstate commerce and concluded that no justification exists to continue permitting the abhorrent practice in the United States," Animal Wellness Action and other groups wrote in a brief supporting the United States position.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan recommended the denial of Linsangan's request for a preliminary injunction to block the federal ban's application to Guam.

"The Federal Courts and the U.S. Department of Justice have been crystal clear on the matter: the Congress has the authority to ban animal fighting everywhere in the United States, and it has chosen to do so," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action.

It is currently illegal to host or attend a cockfight on Guam, and disobeying the ban could result in a prison term of up to five years, a fine, or both.