Annual homeless count this Friday

The Guam Homeless Coalition will conduct its Point-in-Time count on Friday which is intended to identify homeless individuals on Guam and assess their housing, health care and social needs, according to a release.

The count is done every year and the data collected will be used in the development of programs and facilities that assist the island's homeless population.

According to Angelina Lape, chairwoman of the GHC, a concern every year is whether the coalition will have enough volunteers to perform the count, but this year, they're "kind of overwhelmed."

The 2019 count identified 875 homeless persons, a slight increase from the 854 in 2018.

Out of the homeless who were counted, 334 were under 18 years old and 130 were five years old or younger.

More than 300 people signed up for the count compared to about 200 in prior years, and Lape said they're thankful for the support.

But while there is a surplus of volunteers, Lape said there is always a need for donations, if not for the count, then donations to support the homeless, which is welcome throughout the year.

Donations can range from food to clothing, to hygiene products. Lape said hygiene products, such as toothpaste, deodorant and feminine hygiene products tend to be overlooked.

People interested in donating can call Paula Perez at 635-1442 or email paulaperez@cssguam.org.

The coalition also often asks for donations, such as food or gas cards, to help count volunteers, and the coalition has received donations from several companies.

"It was very heartwarming to see the outpouring from our sponsors or contributors," Lape said.

Another challenge has always been the weather. Inclement weather can lead to low count numbers, as the homeless leave their typical locations for better shelter.

Lape said direct support providers, such as Sanctuary and the Salvation Army as well as University of Guam nursing students, perform ongoing outreach with the homeless in anticipation of the count. The coalition also passes out fliers at the soup kitchen and shelters.