Annual research conference held

In honor of the numerous social, cultural and political crosscurrents at work within the island and region, the University of Guam held its 44th annual Research Conference, UOG announced in a press release.

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences event is a multidisciplinary platform for local, regional and global scholars, scientists, artists and students to share and present their research and experiences, the university said in the release.

The objective of the conference, as stated in the press release, is to provide a forum for discussions and engagements on issues pertaining to Oceania.

The theme for this year is "Crosscurrents in Conversations: Negotiating Place With/In Oceania." The event took place Friday.

“Retrospective(s): A Look at Origins and How They Take Us Into the Future,” served as the theme of the previous conference, which was held virtually and in honor of the UOG's 70th anniversary jubilee.

Additionally, participants in all disciplines who are engaged in scholarly and creative work were invited to submit abstracts of their work that relates to the conference theme, UOG said in the release.

Samuel Betances, a renowned speaker and workshop presenter well known for his advocacy related to recruiting, mentoring, retaining and graduating students who represent the first in their immediate family to complete a college education, was the keynote speaker this year, among a number of panelists and presentations.

His lecture was titled, "Educating and Graduating the Island Students We Have, Not the Students We Wish We Had," according to the press release.