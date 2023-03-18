Annual Science Fair inspires MCS students

Mount Carmel Catholic School students kicked off their 15th annual science fair on Friday, as a way to build critical thinking skills and test real world questions, but most importantly to have some fun.

The science fair is part the school’s tried and true curriculum of project-based learning. It helped students ask a question and explore ways to discover new understanding about that topic by using the scientific method, according to MCS teachers.

The youngest participant, Daniel Tenorio Jr., a first grade student at MCS, did his project on the phases of matter, which he titled, "Fun Way of Inflating Balloons."

“It was fun!” Tenorio told The Guam Daily Post. “My mom helped me (do my project).”

Tenorio said in his experiment he attempted to inflate three different balloons by attaching them to the opening of different water bottles, each filled with varied measurements of vinegar and baking soda.

“I learned about solids, liquids, and gas,” said Tenorio, who explained that the only balloon that really floated was the one that had helium.

'It's pretty cool'

For sixth student Rayden Umadhay, his experiment was inspired by a family trip to Orlando, Florida. He hypothesized that he could successfully install a remote control car motor to a miniature version of a carnival mainstay.

“My project is about a Ferris wheel that spins,” said Umadhay.

His science project showcased both mechanics and physics. He said the Ferris wheel structure was built by gluing together craft sticks, a motor, wiring, styrofoam, cardboard and a piece of sturdy string.

“It works by the battery and then it goes by an RC remote control car (motor), and then it spins when you flip the switch,” said Umadhay. “The stuff in here, (the battery and motor), it spins the styrofoam and then it pulls the string and it connects to the craft sticks and then it just makes it spin."

Umadhay thus concluded that his experiment was successful!

“It’s pretty cool, I learned that it can spin really fast!” he said.

One fourth grade student, Antonio Cruz, wanted to determine if essential oils could be an effective antiseptic against microorganisms or bacteria as compared to 75% ethyl alcohol that is used in everyday hand sanitizer.

“We use alcohol soap in our everyday lives, but I’m getting skin irritation and dryness. So I’m testing if the oils can kill the germs except for alcohol because I’m getting the irritation,” said Cruz. “I’m testing three essential oils, the eucalyptus oil, the tea tree oil, and frankincense oil, if it’s a better alternative other than alcohol. I’m testing if it will have no (colony) growth or like little growth compared to alcohol.”

As Cruz described his procedure for experiment, he explained that colonies are a group of bacteria or germ growth.

“We got filter paper and then we put six drops of each solution in the filter paper and then we swabbed a door knob. We put it in a zigzag motion on our agar plate, (a petri dish filled with nutrients) that we use. The agar plate has nutrients for the germs and then we seal it. We put the filter paper and then we seal it with tape in a ziplock bag to not risk (getting) sick,” said Cruz.

Cruz’s experiment determined that all three essential oils did grow bacteria, however the frankincense oil showed to be the most effective oil out of the three.

Although frankincense oil came out on top, Cruz said, “alcohol is still better.”

“My favorite thing was to watch the germs grow,” said Cruz. “I like how it reacted to the nutrients.”

He said his mom, brother, and dad all helped him with his project this year.