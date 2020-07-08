Guam Labor finds bogus claims for jobless benefits

ASSISTANCE: Guam Department of Labor personnel assist people in filling out their application forms at the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program center on the campus at Guam Community College in Mangilao Monday. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

 David R. Castro

Another $20.8 million in unemployment aid is being processed and should hit applicants' accounts on Monday, July 13, Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said on Wednesday.

This fourth batch of payments brings the total amount of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, plus taxes, to about $140.6 million.

Total initial unemployment claims is about 27,000, while total number of workers laid off, furloughed or got work hour reductions is about 34,000, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

This story is developing.

Haidee Eugenio Gilbert

