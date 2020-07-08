Another $20.8 million in unemployment aid is being processed and should hit applicants' accounts on Monday, July 13, Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said on Wednesday.

This fourth batch of payments brings the total amount of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, plus taxes, to about $140.6 million.

Total initial unemployment claims is about 27,000, while total number of workers laid off, furloughed or got work hour reductions is about 34,000, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

This story is developing.