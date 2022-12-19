Another $500 credit coming for GPA bills

Another $500 credit to Guam Power Authority customers is on its way.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed the extension, authorized in Bill 357-36, into law, her office announced Saturday.

The law, passed by senators during their final session of the legislative term, appropriates more than $26.3 million to fund the credits, with the money coming from excess revenues collected by the government.

The funds provide a 5-month extension to the Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With the bill signed into law, GPA residential and commercial customers will see another $500 credit toward their accounts, applied in $100 monthly increments. Like the first round of the credits, amounts unused roll over until they are spent. The credits will start with December billings.

“The credit, reflected on the monthly bills of eligible GPA subscribers for five consecutive months provided much-needed relief to our community as we collectively recover from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of inflation,” the governor wrote in a letter to Speaker Therese Terlaje.

The final credit will be applied in April 2023.

In her signing letter, Leon Guerrero said the new law recognizes residents need "further relief" from rising power costs. Extending the program, the governor wrote, "ensures that GPA customers continue to receive the benefits of the program during this holiday season, without interruption."