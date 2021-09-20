Another $6.7M in All RISE, $4.9M in tax refunds processed

More Guamanians can expect to see a check in the mail or deposited in their bank account this week.

There are 6,562 checks for All RISE program recipients that have been processed and will be distributed to residents.

The checks total $6,720,800, according to Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation officials.

Payments processed were for “A” status, or error-free, applications filed through Sept. 7. Filing was opened on Sept. 1. This week’s payout is the second All RISE batch. On Sept. 10, DRT distributed 18,236 checks worth $19,499,200.

The program cap is at $30 million, which means, about $3.7 million remains.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she is committed to satisfying the needs of the All RISE program.

“Should that mean identifying additional amounts in excess of the previously allocated $30 million, we will do so,” according to the press release.

Thus far, DRT said approximately 18% of applications were identified as having errors and are not “A” status. DRT is working to process all manual applications and to review all non “A” status applications to address errors and eligibility issues now that the application period is closed.

Applications are processed on a first in first out basis and payment is based on eligibility criteria set forth in Executive Order No. 2021-18.

The program was passed by the previous Legislature to help private sector residents who lost their jobs or were seeing smaller paychecks because of the pandemic. The governor amended it to include government employees and retirees, creating All RISE. Eligible residents receive $800 as individual filers or $1,600 if they are joint filers.

Tax refunds

Additionally, DRT has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,043 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $4,929,082. This amount does include refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 2,043 error free returns filed on or before May 18, 2021.

Fiscal year-to-date, refund payments total over $200 million.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

For more information on your tax refund or All RISE application, call DRT’s Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

Residents may also send a message via the ‘Contact Us’ section of our website or to e-mail us at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.