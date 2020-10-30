Another airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

An airport employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a press release.

A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority, Guam, officials said operations are continuing without interruption.

“We continue to experience community spread that may be impacting our Airport personnel. All those who had previously tested positive were informed to stay home and isolate in accordance with Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance. This recent positive case may be unrelated to any of the previous employees,” stated John Quinata, GIAA executive manager.

“Our Airport family members are in our thoughts and prayers and we eagerly await their full recovery and return to work, as they are greatly missed. We will continue to do our part at the airport to ensure the optimum safety and security of the traveling public is achieved."