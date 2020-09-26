The vandalism of a music class and an art class at George Washington High School only reiterates the more recent incidents at the campus. The school has been the target of several acts of vandalism this year.

Darlene Quichocho has been teaching speech and drama at GWHS for the past four years. Her students have performed a handful of plays for students, school staff and the community, she said.

Quichocho had invested more than $10,000 into her drama class and her students.

Among her investments, she had used a large part of $10,000 she received from a Teaching Excellence award from the Jane Wha-Young Kim foundation to purchase stage lights, a PA system, 12 wireless microphone headsets, costumes, props and bookshelves as well as a collection of novels, teaching materials and other resources.

But on April 1, a few weeks into the pandemic, her classroom was set on fire.

"I cried and cried," Quichocho said. "My students, family and friends were heartbroken."

Police later learned in May that a group of teenagers was involved in a string of burglaries at the school from March through April, including the fire that torched Quichocho's classroom.

Nothing was salvaged from the ash and nothing could be replaced by GWHS or the Guam Department of Education, save for the basic structure of the classroom, she added.

However, Quichocho said replacing what had been lost is not her priority at the moment - staying healthy is. To that extent, she is not asking for assistance during the pandemic, as her priority is also the community's health and emotional well-being.

But the incident has left her discouraged.

"My husband, adult children, family, friends have all put in blood, sweat and tears to build my classroom and accomplish live plays for students. So much personal time, effort and money was invested," Quichocho said.

Meanwhile, the latest act of vandalism at GWHS has brought to light some concerns about security at the schools.

"Even when we're shut down, that doesn't mean our security issues are gone," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "In fact, when we're shut down, we all worry ... our schools are a big target."

The department did receive some support from the Secure Our Schools Act, but funding was not enough to place security systems in every area of schools. Systems were prioritized in key areas, normally places with high-value assets.

"But that leaves the other areas, classrooms especially, at risk, if there aren't any security measures," Fernandez said.

GDOE is also dealing with a $15 million budget reduction next fiscal year, compared to this year, so it becomes harder to talk about more security when the department is getting less resources even to fund operations, Fernandez said.

The department normally makes enhancements and repairs on a case-by-case basis, through the maintenance division. GDOE does work with school principals and the police, and tries to get people to visit the campuses regularly to deter break-ins, but the pandemic presents a new level of risk, when employees are told to stay home while concerns linger about the well-being of school facilities, Fernandez said.

"We definitely recognize the need, not just at GW but at all of our schools, especially those schools where we've seen a pattern of break-ins over the years," he added.

GDOE does support efforts to hold parents accountable for the acts of their minor children, Fernandez said.

Public Law 33-126 does hold parents accountable for any injury or defacement their children impose on a person or property, in terms of civil damages.

Quichocho said she does not believe this is being enforced. She said she has not been updated by GDOE or GWHS about matters involving the burning of her classroom, which damaged her personal property, and she questions when civil action will be taken.

Generally speaking, in criminal cases, damages are recovered through restitution.

The government could pursue civil action against the parents of minors who damage property, but a restitution order and a civil award can't be given for the same damage, according to Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General.

And no agencies have asked the AG to file civil suits - in addition to criminal suits - against parents of children who damage government property, she added.

It's difficult to protect all areas, particularly if the goal is simply to vandalize, which appeared to be the purpose for this recent case, Fernandez added.