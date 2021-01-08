Another computer issue delays pay for unknown number of GovGuam employees

It’s a delayed payday for government of Guam employees whose checks are issued by the Department of Administration.

The delay is due to an issue with the files sent to the bank, according to the governor’s communications director.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Bank of Guam corrected the issue and the deposits were made.

That was followed by Coast360 and First Hawaiian Bank, she said.

Paco-San Agustin said she awaits confirmation that checks for employees who bank with Bank of Hawaii have been deposited into accounts.

The number of employees impacted hasn’t been confirmed.

Just over a month ago in late November, GovGuam employees had to wait for paychecks because of a computer issue. DOA Director Edward Birn confirmed that $4.8 million worth of GovGuam pay was delayed because of a computer hardware crash in the application system, or AS/400, which IBM rolled out in 1988. IBM upgraded the system 20 years ago.