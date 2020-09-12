A 58-year-old woman is the island's 25th fatality connected to COVID-19.

The woman, according to Joint Information Center, had underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She went to the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 11, where she tested positive for COVID-19 upon being admitted.

“It seems our grief has no respite as we lose another soul today to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I, as well as our island community, send her family and friends our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“We are all currently facing challenges due to COVID-19, and one of the most important things we can all do is check in with each other. Reach out to your loved ones, check in on them, and ask how they’re doing. Though this pandemic has forced us to isolate, it does not mean we have to cope with this alone. ”

This announcement follows this morning's news of a 91-year-old man who also had an existing health condition. He died last night at Guam Memorial Hospital.