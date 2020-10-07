Another COVID-19 related fatality reported; death toll now at 57

The island's 57th COVID-19 related fatality is a 61-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

The woman was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 4 and was a known positive case, according to the Joint Information Center. She passed away at 12:47 p.m. - about four hours after the 56th fatality was reported.

The 56th fatality was a 69-year-old woman also with underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 23 and had tested positive upon admission.

“Our days have been too full with moments of silence. To those who loved her, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is unrelenting and will continue to test our resolve. To the people of Guam, let us reflect on these recent passings and reaffirm our commitment to doing what we can to keep us safe.”

Officials continue to reiterate that help is available for those who are feeling anxious or overwhelmed in the midst of this pandemic. The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4.

For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.