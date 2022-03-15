Another cycle for homeowners aid to be launched

While the pre-application period for the Homeowners Assistance Fund program has been closed for some time, the program will be launching another cycle, according to program director Audrey Topasna.

Officials needed until Monday to complete qualification assessments for the first cycle, she added. The exact date of when the next cycle will launch has not yet been provided.

HAF is a federally funded program administered by the Department of Administration. It is intended to help homeowners pay their mortgage and other housing obligations, utilities and property taxes, and prevent loss of services and displacement.

The governor's office recently announced that DOA received 977 pre-applications after launching the program about one month ago. Among the pre-applicants for this first cycle, 782 were deemed qualified as pre-eligible but 96 were found ineligible. Pre-eligible applicants were asked to submit full applications while ineligible applicants had 15 days to appeal. Another 99 pre-applications were determined to be duplicates.

About $11.5 million in federal funding was allotted for direct services to Guam residents under the HAF program. So far, the program has paid out $257,683 to lenders and utilities, according to data provided by DOA Deputy Director Bernadine Gines. Another payment is scheduled this week.

"Presently, I am unable to give you a balance as we continue to process eligible applications weekly under cycle 1," Gines said.

For more information on HAF, visit doa.guam.gov or contact HAF at haf@doa.guam.gov or 671-638-3814/3815, or visit the HAF office on the second floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning.