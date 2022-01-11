Another death linked to COVID-19; 422 new infections reported

A 90-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and who had underlying health conditions is the latest COVID-19-related fatality on Guam, the government of Guam's Joint Information Center confirmed Tuesday.

He is the 273rd death related to COVID-19. Two earlier deaths were reclassified as not related to COVID-19 on Monday.

The 90-year-old man died Jan. 5 at Naval Hospital Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said, in part, “We honor his memory and all our victims of COVID-19 by forging forward in our response, using all the tools at our disposal to protect others from this deadly virus.”

A total of 422 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, or 18% of 2,304 specimens analyzed on Jan. 10.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 189.3. GovGuam's safe score is 2.5.

The community COVID-19 testing at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada has transitioned to an appointment-based system. Unscheduled drive-ups will be accepted on a limited basis. Testing hours have been extended to accommodate more patients.

FREE COVID-19 COMMUNITY TESTING

For more information, visit dphss.guam.gov/covid-19-testing.

Jan. 12 - 15, 2022

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Old Carnival Grounds, Tiyan, Barrigada

COVID-19 testing will be offered by appointment through Eventbrite at

tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme