Guam’s 121st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 22 at approximately 11:16 a.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 66-year-old man with underlying conditions. He was admitted to GMH on Dec. 3 and a known positive case.

“With each passing, we are reminded that nothing gold can stay. While his parting leaves an island in grief, his memory will live in the hearts of those who knew him. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero.

27 new cases of COVID-19

Officials confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 747 tests performed on Monday. Five cases were identified through contact tracing. One was identified in quarantine.

There are now a total of 7,238 officially reported cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March. There are 449 people in active isolation and 6,668 have completed isolation.

COVID-19 Area Risk Score

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is now at 1.6.

The CAR score is something that officials look at to determine the severity of the spread of the virus. The score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There currently are 23 people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized.

Guam Memorial Hospital has 20 people, six of whom are in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators.

Guam Regional Medical City has three COVID-19 patients, two of whom are in ICU and on ventilators.