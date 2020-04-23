Drug defendant Joseph R. Roman II has asked a District Court of Guam judge to be released to a third-party custodian with location monitoring pending trial in his case.

The 31-year-old Roman, through defense attorney Jay Arriola, requested that he be released due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his inability to meet with counsel and prepare for trial while confined at the Department of Corrections.

"He has minimal criminal record, and importantly, is not charged with violent offenses. His family is in Guam and he has no connection to other jurisdictions, nor the means to flee," the request states. "The defendant respectfully requests the court order that he be released pending trial to prepare and meet with counsel, and due to the risks to his health posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic."

Earlier request

He is the second federal detainee to make this request.

Last week, defendant Mark Mayo asked that the court grant his request to be released due to the threat from the virus, he said.

Mayo, along with Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, and attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018.