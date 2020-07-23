Another establishment shut down for not having a certified manager

There's been 15 establishments shut down in the last several weeks for violating Department of Public Health and Social Services policies.

Eleven of the 15 closures have since reopened, according to chief environmental public health officer Tom Nadeau.

"(A) couple of the remaining closed businesses have informed us that they will not seek to reopen at this time," he stated in an email in response to questions from The Guam Daily Post.

The Willows Club in East Agana received a notice of closure on July 17 from Public Health because it lacks a certified manager.

Willows Club also lacked signs at the entrance saying no one with COVID-19 symptoms is permitted inside, according to Public Health documents.

An establishment, which had its sanitary permit suspended as a result of not having a person in charge with a manager certificate, can reopen when they request for a follow-up inspection, provide a copy of the manager certificate, and pay the reinstatement fee of $100, Nadeau stated.

In light of the island's reopening and easing of restrictions, DPHSS announced that failure to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and Public Health policies could be deemed a "public nuisance." Public nuisance is defined in Title 10 Guam Code Annotated, Chapter 20, as "anything that is determined by the director to be dangerous to life, injurious to health or renders soil, air, water or food impure or unwholesome."

Public nuisance is considered a misdemeanor violation if found guilty, the DPHSS memo states.