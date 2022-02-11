Guam’s 306th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital Feb. 10, the government of Guam stated.

The patient was an 83-year-old man who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center. He tested positive on Feb. 6 and again on Feb. 10.

“Tonight we mourn another loved one lost to this deadly virus, and we are reminded that the fight is not yet over,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

On Friday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 623 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,755 specimens analyzed on Feb. 10. Seventy-five of the cases reported were through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 39,295 officially reported cases on Guam. The number of people actively isolating reached 7,083.

Fifty-two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and seven were in intensive care units as of Friday.

Community COVID-19 testing at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan will remain on an appointment-based system. Unscheduled drive-ups will be accepted on a limited basis, according to the GovGuam press release.