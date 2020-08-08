Another GPA employee tested positive in March

This week's positive COVID-19 cases involving two employees at the Guam Power Authority mark the second time there has been a COVID-19 infection among workers at the utility. The first occurred in March, when the utility was closed, according to GPA spokesman Art Perez. The employee was nonessential and did not report to the worksite, he added.

"That employee was not essential, and they were at home," Perez said. "That employee had no interaction with customers or other employees."

A memo was issued to employees mentioning the positive case, but it is unclear at this time when it was distributed.

Management learned of the latest two cases on Aug. 4, according to Perez. The employees had notified GPA and were neither at work at the time nor were they asked to report to work, he added. The employees are now isolating themselves at home and are complying with contact tracing guidelines, according to Perez.

The two recent COVID-19 cases at GPA are in jobs that are not in front-line customer service, Perez has said.

An email was sent out the following day to Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority employees, notifying them of the incident and what is being done to address the matter, Perez said.

"It was transmitted to all employees (Wednesday) and since then they've notified employees in those affected sections and they've been undergoing extensive sanitizing of those work areas," Perez said.

Perez said he is not aware of any plans to conduct mass testing for utility employees, but GPA is advising employees to get tested if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

"Employees are able to get tested at the (Department of Public Health and Social Services) or they can go to their private clinics," he said.