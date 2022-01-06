Sen. Telo Taitague has introduced a bill that would require the Department of Revenue and Taxation to develop a business license category and the administrative processes needed to regulate child adoption services for agencies on Guam.

License applicants will also need an endorsement from the Department of Public Health and Social Services before they can be issued a license by DRT.

The measure, Bill 239-36, is co-sponsored by Sens. Joanne Brown and Sabina Perez, and by Speaker Therese Terlaje.

"The intent of Bill 239 is to close any loophole that exists which could allow an adoption agency to operate with little to no involvement by public health. This is our latest effort to ensure that steps are taken administratively to protect our most vulnerable children against criminals – particularly those who have the means to navigate their way through a system that currently lacks licensure rules and regulations. Although policymakers recently recognized the need for licensure rules and regulations, there is nothing in place at this point requiring an independent adoption agency to meet specific conditions. All they need to do is obtain a business license from DRT," Taitague stated in a release announcing the introduction of the bill.

The release notes that licensure requirements for other activities require clearances from vital agencies, and Bill 239 is seeking a similar clearance process for an adoption agency.

Bill 239 follows the governor's veto of Bill 179-36, one of two competing bills related to rules and regulations for licensing Guam adoption agencies on Guam.

Bill 179 was also sponsored by Taitague, Perez, Brown and Terlaje.

The governor found several issues with the bill, including the inclusion of confusing language and that it reportedly failed its intent by allowing adoption agencies to operate without a license even under interim rules that it required to develop.

Instead, the governor enacted Bill 206-36, introduced by Sen. Mary Torres, which is now Public Law 36-68.

Among other things, Bill 206 grants DPHSS up to 180 days from enactment to develop and publish interim rules for the licensing and operation of child placement agencies, and describes what must be included as minimum standards. All child placement agencies must be licensed after the promulgation of these interim rules.