One person tested positive for COVID-19 through Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS).

The person, according to the Joint Information Center, reported no contact with anyone who had COVID-19.

To date, there have been a total of ​226​ confirmed cases since testing started in March for COVID-19. There are ​five deaths, ​174 who tested positive but have since been released from isolation, and ​47 ​people with active cases.

Of those cases, ​184​ ​are classified as civilians​, and 42 are military service members​—35 of which have been recently identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB).