One person tested positive for COVID-19 through Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS).
The person, according to the Joint Information Center, reported no contact with anyone who had COVID-19.
To date, there have been a total of 226 confirmed cases since testing started in March for COVID-19. There are five deaths, 174 who tested positive but have since been released from isolation, and 47 people with active cases.
Of those cases, 184 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members—35 of which have been recently identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB).