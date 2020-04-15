PQ "They want our community clinics to stay open yet they want to confiscate our supplies? We already donated many of our supplies to GMH and even donated money to buy them. They need to exempt all medical clinics because in order for the clinics to stay open to alleviate GMH ER or urgent care, the clinics need to have medical supplies or they will have to close." – Dr. Thomas Shieh, obstetrician-gynecologist

"It’s another memo and order that made no sense," said Dr. Thomas Shieh, an obstetrician-gynecologist.

He was referring to the April 8 memo from the Department of Public Health and Social Services stating the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency can require the declaration of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies due to the need to ration supplies.

"They want our community clinics to stay open yet they want to confiscate our supplies? We already donated many of our supplies to GMH and even donated money to buy them. They need to exempt all medical clinics because in order for the clinics to stay open to alleviate GMH ER or urgent care, the clinics need to have medical supplies or they will have to close."

The memo has been sent to local businesses, drawing concern and ire from business owners as well as medical practitioners like Shieh.

"There's a lot of concern about civil liberties being taken away, a lot of concerns about restrictions of movement of personnel or people. And so just to ensure that the community is brought forward on the actions being taken within our government, I wanted to proffer this amendment," Vice Speaker Telena Nelson said during debate on Bill 335-35, a measure to grant additional authority to the governor during a public health emergency.

The amendment would require the governor, prior to exercising her authority to implement a curfew or stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19, to publicly make available:

• any and all plans for obtaining and distributing test kits for COVID-19 on Guam, and future plans for conducting tests on Guam;

• any all plans regarding the number of personal protective equipment available to GovGuam and plans to obtain and distribute PPE in response to COVID-19;

• to the extent practicable, information regarding known public places at which any confirmed positive COVID-19 individual has frequented seven days prior to testing positive; and

• to the extent practicable, access to COVID-19 testing for individuals who have come into close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 individual.

Regarding the first provision, Nelson said she and her colleagues do not know the status of thousands of test kits anticipated to come to Guam.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, the chair of the legislative committee on health, supported the amendment as it establishes transparency as a prerequisite for implementation. She said she's been consistently trying to follow up on the availability of supplies.

"I've asked often for that information to be put out there for the nurses, for the doctors, for the public," Terlaje said. "It's crucial that the public hear this kind of information. That's how we build their trust."

Sen. Telo Taitague said she's heard from a wholesaler who received the memo on seizures that he'd rather not bring in PPE for Guam if it will be taken and added other vendors will follow suit.

"Seizing things is totally bad, totally wrong," Taitague said.