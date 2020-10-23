The Port Authority of Guam’s Contact Tracing Team has identified another Port employee positive for COVID-19. No additional employees have been exposed, the Port stated in a press release Friday.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio was informed last night that an employee who was identified as a close contact of a previous case had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the employee stayed home from work since the onset of symptoms, and there are no additional employees identified as potential close contacts with this latest case.

The latest positive case brings the Port’s total COVID-19 positives to 19 employees. In total, the Port Contact Tracing Team has been able to identify 396 cases of employee close contact exposure and has coordinated testing for all exposures with DPHSS.

“We are keeping our Port strong family members who are sick in our thoughts and prayers every day and we look forward to their full recovery and return to work,” Respicio stated.

Airport employees also tested positive

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority also confirmed Wednesday that two additional airport employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

GIAA Executive Manager John “JQ” Quinata stated, “administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week in an abundance of caution while we continue internal contact tracing and testing efforts in collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.”

Since Monday, internal contact tracing at the airport agency. All those identified as close contacts have been advised to self-quarantine at home and monitor their symptoms; and are expected to be tested as soon as possible, if they have not been tested already, the airport stated.

“As the only civilian airport serving our island, we are mission-essential and our airport operations must continue. Your Guam airport is committed to maintaining a safe environment and will continue to extend every effort to ensure the health and safety of the overall airport community,” stated Quinata.

General public not allowed at the airport terminal

Currently, the general public is not allowed in the airport terminal.

Only GIAA-authorized employees, those providing GIAA-approved essential services, and ticketed passengers are allowed into the terminal.

Entry is controlled with only official designated entrances on the ground departure level and the basement arrivals level. 100% thermal screening continues to be in place at specified controlled entry points, while the mandatory use of face masks/coverings is strictly enforced. Signs throughout the terminal remind patrons to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.