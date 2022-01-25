Attorney Peter J. Santos may well be the second potential Republican candidate for Guam's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, while Sen. Joe San Agustin is so far the only one of 15 members of the Guam Legislature who has confirmed a reelection bid.

Santos is currently with the Alternate Public Defender and a delegate candidate packet was issued on his behalf last week by the Guam Election Commission.

When asked for comment, Santos issued a brief statement: "I am still considering it."

Santos joins fellow Republican Sen. James Moylan on the list of potential delegate candidates. Moylan said he's "considering" running for the post if incumbent Delegate Michael San Nicolas runs for governor.

Sen. Telena Nelson, a Democrat, also earlier picked up a delegate candidate packet, along with a senatorial candidate packet, but remains mum on which office she will run for.

Only San Agustin, a Democrat and current chairman of the appropriations committee, has so far confirmed that he's seeking reelection and will turn in his candidate packet when the submission date opens.

"I picked up a candidate packet because I am seeking reelection as a member of the Guam Legislature. For me, either you feel you are qualified for the position or not, regardless of whether another person may run or not for the same position," San Agustin said on Monday.

While fellow incumbent senators Nelson and Moylan picked up candidate packets, they have not made a decision whether to seek reelection or run for delegate.

At least 16 senatorial candidate packets have been picked up, most of them non-incumbents, including Republicans Vincent Borja, Don Edquilane, Sandra Seau and Jesse A. Lujan, along with Democrats Roy A.B. Quinata and Dave Duenas.

Other potential senatorial candidates didn't indicate a political party, including Ken Leon-Guerrero, while others picked up packets for unnamed potential candidates.

April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary elections for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.

As of Monday, GEC had granted 20 candidate packet requests, including those for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who are seeking reelection.