Another stay-at-home order extension likely

The governor is likely to announce an extension of the current stay-at-home order.

Just this morning, Adelup confirmed the death of another COVID-19 patient. This is the 21st fatality that the government said is related to the virus. Most of those who’ve been categorized as COVID-related fatalities had underlying medical conditions.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s press secretary, said the governor will likely announce the extension at a 10 a.m. press conference where the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services is also unveiling its new contact tracing app.

The question that remains for the governor, and the community, is how long this next extension of the stay-at-home order will last.

The current lockdown was initiated about three weeks ago and has been extended several times already.

You can watch the press conference live on The Guam Daily Post’s Facebook page.