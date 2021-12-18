Another submarine begins Guam watch

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City arrived at Naval Base Guam following a change of homeport from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Dec. 16, a release from the U.S. Navy announced.

This is the second time the vessel’s homeport was changed in a decade, having transferred to Hawaii from Naval Base Point Loma, California in 2014.

“The officers and crew of Jefferson City are excited for the opportunity to join the Forward Deployed Naval Force at the tip of the spear in Guam,” stated Cmdr. Robert McDowell, commanding officer, Jefferson City.

The submarine was welcomed to the island, and the 7th Fleet area of operations by Capt. Bret Grabbe, commodore, Submarine Squadron 15.

“This homeport change continues our focus to bring our most capable submarines to theater with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner. Jefferson City served with distinction while homeported in Hawaii since 2014 and now joins Submarine Squadron 15 in order to achieve rapid response times for maritime and joint forces while serving (Indo-Pacific Command) objectives,” he said. “We look forward to Jefferson City supporting national and Pacific Fleet objectives as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces stationed in Guam.”

The Navy’s release said the military branch requires a forward capable fleet because of the current security environment in the region.

The USS Jefferson City is nuclear-powered, and is capable of attacking with torpedoes, mines and Tomahawk cruise missiles. It can also support a multitude of missions, including anti-surface ship warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The submarine has a crew of approximately 140 sailors.

“The supporting cast that enabled us to change homeports cannot be thanked enough, but in particular, the continued support of our families through this transition has enabled our submarine to stay focused on the mission and remain ready for tasking when any exigence calls,” McDowell stated.

(Daily Post Staff)