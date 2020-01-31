Another terminated Port employee hearing is set for August

A merit hearing on the termination appeal of former Port Authority of Guam employee Vivian Castro Leon has been set nearly a year ahead, in late August, to accommodate her recovery.

Leon is one of several employees who were terminated over their alleged involvement in a questioned workers' compensation claim by former Port employee Bernadette Sterne Meno.

Leon appeared in a wheelchair during a hearing at the Civil Service Commission on Thursday. As her counsel, attorney Ignacio Aguigui, stated during the hearing, Leon recently suffered the loss of her husband and is also recovering from serious physical injury.

One of the motions Leon filed is for the dismissal of her termination based on the violation of the former 60-day rule, which required management to turn in a final adverse action within 60 days of knowing about allegations against an employee.

That period was subsequently extended to 90 days.

CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller inherited Leon's case from attorney R. Todd Thompson who was the case's administrative law judge.

Miller agreed with Thompson's prior ruling on the 60-day motion and denied the matter as well, setting the scene for the upcoming merit hearing. He is also to rule on a burden-of-proof issue at a later time.

Miller also inherited Meno's case from Thompson, but she will be heard much earlier, in March.

Meanwhile, other terminated Port employees have been reinstated in the agency, either through court or CSC decisions, or a confidential settlement agreement.