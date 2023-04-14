Another ‘terroristic’ threat at St. Anthony

Police have found no credibility to another threat found on campus at St. Anthony Catholic School - the third in several weeks - after about an hourlong search Thursday morning.

According to statements released by Officer Berlyn Savella, spokesperson for the Guam Police Department, authorities were first alerted to a terroristic conduct complaint at the Tamuning school around 10:20 a.m.

Responding units began an assessment and sweep of the school grounds “to ensure the safety of the students and faculty members and community surrounding,” Savella told local reporters.

About a half-hour later, Savella said the incident did not involve an active shooter.

“We have established the following: A note was found by a staff member, (who was) concerned for the safety of the students and members,” she said.

Officers finished a sweep of the campus and gave the all-clear at 11:33 a.m., Savella said. Cars were seen lining up to pick up students from the school soon after.

Archdiocese of Agana spokesperson Tony Diaz, about an hour after the school was cleared, issued a statement that the school had been placed in lockdown but that no violence had occurred.

"No actual incident of violence has occurred and no weapon has been found," Diaz stated in an email, before attaching a message from the school's administration that students would be released at 12:30 p.m.

About 6:30 p.m., Diaz shared a message from the school administration that classes will resume today: "As it has been deemed safe to return, classes will resume on Friday, April 14, 2023. All events and activities scheduled will continue as usual."

Prior threats

The Catholic school returned to classes Monday after a weeklong spring break. However, three days before students went on break, they had shortened days or did not attend classes at all because of threats of violence.

On Wednesday, March 29, the school administration issued a statement to stakeholders that the school "received an active shooter threat" about 8:15 a.m. and "immediately issued a shelter-in-place order" before calling police, Post files state.

GPD conducted a sweep with Guam Homeland Security, not only of St. Anthony, but also of Tamuning Elementary School across the street.

While the investigation was being conducted, archdiocese spokesperson Diaz said students were being picked up from school and that the threat came in the form of a note "indicating a threat of violence at the site."

Savella at the time confirmed there were no injuries to students or staff. She was unable to specify what was written on the note.

Students did not return to class the next day, Thursday, March 30, due to the investigation by law enforcement officers.

Students were initially expected to return that Friday, but eventually did not resume classes after the FBI notified school administration that "a second, separate threat (was) made via social media," Diaz stated at the time.

The school later made an announcement that classes would not resume until April 11, after conclusion of the spring break.

On Thursday, Savella told The Guam Daily Post the investigation into the earlier threats remained open.