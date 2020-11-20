Another Yigo church parishioner tests positive for COVID-19

A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with a positive case out of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church which the Archdiocese of Agana announced the other day.

The Archdiocese reported on Thursday that a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church had tested positive for COVID-19. Both that person and the latest positive individual are known to be associated with an earlier positive case, which was announced last Sunday, Nov. 15.

The latest parishioner to have contracted the virus was part of a group of 15 parishioners who underwent testing Thursday in connection to the Nov. 15 positive individual, the Archdiocese reported. The 14 other persons tested negative for the virus. Our Lady of Lourdes Pastor, Father Paul Gofigan was informed of the new positive case Friday morning and the Department of Public Health and Social Services has been notified.

There are now four parishioners who have tested positive. The first was on Nov. 3.

The latest persons to test positive have not attended Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes since Sunday, Nov. 8. The church already underwent deep cleaning and extensive sanitization on Nov. 11. Following Public Health and Archdiocese protocols, the church is able to remain open because of this.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Paul ask your prayers for these parishioners and all who have COVID-19.