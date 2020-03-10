Another Yigo pet dog hurt while at home

On Saturday, a Yigo woman returned home to find her dog Bailey had a severe injury to her left eye, according to a local animal rescue group.

Bailey was in her kennel, which is situated on the patio and the family has a gated yard, said Lelani Puga of Guahan Paws for Pets.

“According (to) the veterinarian, someone had to have hit Bailey’s head really hard for her left eye to pop out. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to save her eye,” Puga said.

“Bailey is recovering from this attack, but how many more animals are going to suffer because our officials have not implemented course of action when it comes to animal abuse?”

Puga reiterated the need for lawmakers to act on a bill that Sen. Sabina Perez introduced last year that would hold animal abusers accountable.

The Guam Legislature had a public hearing in February for Bill 185-35, which drew a crowd of people who voiced support for the bill, and others who were concerned about possible unanticipated consequences.

And though senators are in session this month to discuss more than 20 bills, resolutions and commission appointments. Bill 185 is not on the agenda. The bill was sent to the Office of the Attorney General as well as local veterinarians for review and to help to tighten the language, according to Guam Animals In Need, the nonprofit group that runs the local animal shelter.

“I feel that the senators need to expedite the passing of these bill,” Puga said. “I spoke during the hearing and I hope this bill is passed because as an animal lover, it breaks my heart seeing them treated so inhumanely.

“Too many animals are suffering from these attacks and no one is being held accountable,” Puga added.