A man was charged in connection to a robbery and several assaults reported earlier this year.

Anthony Inek was first reported to the police on July 30 when a Guam Police Department officer responded to an assault complaint at a Tamuning restaurant, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The officer met with a man who said Inek asked him, “Do you have a problem with me?” and allegedly proceeded to display a machete. The man then reported Inek cut his upper lip on his left side and his arm after the man blocked a strike from the machete. After the attack, Inek fled on a bicycle and the man was transported to the hospital for his injuries, the complaint stated.

Inek was accused of theft in October when a man told officers he let Inek use his phone to make a call, but Inek left with the phone.

Inek also was reported to police in connection with two incidents last month. The first was Nov. 6, when Inek allegedly swung a machete at a man who was sleeping under a pavilion, then Inek fled the area. Officers arrived to find the man bleeding from the back of his head and having a 1-1/2-inch long laceration, the complaint stated.

In an incident reported Nov. 30, Inek allegedly beat and robbed a man who was sleeping in the FHP Health Center area. After officers were first notified by a guard, the man said he woke up to “something striking his head, as if he was being punched,” the complaint stated.

After Inek allegedly punched the man in the face several times, the man said Inek took the man's rings off his fingers and everything from his pockets. When the man tried to get up, Inek allegedly said “try getting up and I’m going to chop you up." The man said he then noticed Inek was holding a machete.

Inek fled the area on a bicycle before the man was taken to the hospital for lacerations, swelling and discoloration around his face. Police, however, found a 24-inch machete at the scene.

The same man reported Wednesday that Inek attempted to rob him again with a machete at a Tamuning dentist’s office few days before he called. The man reported being in fear and running across the street to use a phone to call the police.

Officers then found Inek, who fled the area by jumping off a second-floor balcony and, when officers caught up to him, Inek apologized profusely, according to the complaint, which also stated Inek was on pretrial release for a felony charge from earlier this year.

Inek was charged with second-degree robbery and two felony counts of aggravated assault with special allegations of a deadly weapon used, two counts of assault as misdemeanors and theft as a misdemeanor.