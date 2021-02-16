Four local residents have successfully petitioned to be removed from the Government of Guam’s isolation facility.

Their release stems from complaints that the four residents, who transitioned from mandatory quarantine to mandatory isolation following positive COVID-19 tests, were plagued with red ants in all four hotel rooms in which they were placed.

“Red ants crawl on their beds; they attack them in the bathroom; and they go near their food,” wrote Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte.

Iriarte’s decision and order were issued on Feb. 12 – just one day shy of a scheduled release for a mother and her two minor children, and another individual. All four petitioners in this case were not identified in court documents.

The petitioners registered their complaints about the ants to the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). “DPHSS informed petitioners that they could have calamine lotion brought in to calm the bites,” said Iriarte in her order.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of Communications for Adelup, previously told the Post that "the cleaning and maintenance contract is separate from the facility contract. That contract is not affiliated with the property owner and the performance of that contractor is being separately reviewed.”

The Bayview Hotel is under contract to host GovGuam's isolation facility but the cleaning and maintenance are provided by another GovGuam contractor.

The maintenance contractor is JJ Global Services, the Post has confirmed. Inquiries about the status of the maintenance contract review, and any decisions made to this contract, have yet to be answered as of press time.

DPHSS argued against the petition, stressing that under no circumstances can it bear the risk of exposing the local community to new variants of COVID-19. But Iriarte in her order said the department could not explain how much of a greater risk these variants pose, and offered “no exact ratio or scientific information to support the even stricter isolation measures now in place.”

“Also, while DPHSS has sent samples off island to determine if a variant has reached Guam’s shores, at present, it is unknown if any person – including any of the petitioners – has imported the variant,” she wrote.

Iriarte ultimately ruled DPHSS did not provide “a safe and hygienic facility” for patients in isolation, and granted to petition to transfer all four residents to home isolation, which was scheduled to end at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13, if all patients remained asymptomatic. “…a solution which DPHSS found routinely suitable just a few months ago,” Iriarte wrote.