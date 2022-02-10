By a vote of 66-31, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam to be the United States director of the Asian Development Bank.

The confirmation officially bestowed the rank of ambassador on Chantale Wong, making her the first out lesbian and out LGBTQ person of color in U.S. history to be appointed to an ambassador-level position, according to the Victory Institute, an advocacy group that works to ensure the success of openly LGBTQ elected and appointed officials at all levels of American government.

On Facebook, Wong reflected on her first White House appointment 22 years ago, when then-President Bill Clinton placed her on the development bank's board as an alternate executive director.

"I was young and impressionable and had so much to learn," she wrote. "Tonight the U.S. Senate confirmed me to return to the ADB as Pres. (Joe) Biden's appointee. It is with great pride and humility I will serve once again at the ADB knowing the challenges ahead will be great. I am ready!"

Wong was called "a leading authority in international development policy" by the White House when announcing her appointment in July of last year, touting her more than 30 years of experience and a career of transforming critical process that affect the whole of government.

"It is a source of great pride for all of Guam that a brilliant woman from our island has not only blazed trails and brokered policies at the highest levels of our national government, but also has ascended to a role in which she will foster economic growth for Guam and the entire Asia-Pacific region," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Leon Guerrero noted the greater significance of Wong's confirmation, and said she looks forward to making progress with the ambassador being "close to home."

"As the first LGBTQ woman of color to serve the United States in an ambassador-level role, Chantale Wong's confirmation is about more than shaping history, she will be shaping perceptions of LGBTQ people in a historically conservative region," Leon Guerrero said. "The trust and influence she has earned under several presidents, founded on her ability to organize communities with compassion and inclusivity, will advance the issues of Guam and the nation, and ultimately uplift the world."

When first designated by Biden to her current post, Wong via social media said she "could not have gone to college" without the help of Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz and Gov. Ricky Bordallo.

Cruz previously told The Guam Daily Post that he helped secure a requested letter of recommendation from Bordallo back when Wong was applying for college. On Wednesday he said that the island should be proud of the accomplishment of a local daughter.

"Hopefully being at the Asian Development Bank, Ambassador Chantale Wong will also be able to assist Guam in our economic development," he said.

Wong was also appointed by then-President Barack Obama to serve as vice president of the Millennium Challenge Corp.