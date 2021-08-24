The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Class of 1969 recently donated $1,066.98 to sponsor the Academy’s 2021 Online Advent Reflection.

According to the Class of 1969, as “Queenagers,” those ages 70-plus, they "explore and practice ways to build more spiritual muscle to better navigate unrelenting realities. These include health conditions, caregiving of family members, loss of family and loved ones, economic needs, distractions that move (them) away from our Lord.”

"The Academy is extremely grateful for the Class of 1969’s generous donation to help with the upcoming online Advent Reflection. More information will be provided regarding the 2021 Online Advent Reflection," the press release states.

"We invite and encourage the faithful in general and all AOLG alumnae to join the Academy family in prayerful reflection as we prepare for the coming of our Lord."