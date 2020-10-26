Members of the class of 2021 of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam didn't let COVID-19 stop them from marking a tradition for their senior year. Normally a fall ceremony, AOLG's senior students had their class rings blessed during a Mass held on Friday by Archbishop Michael Byrnes at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.
