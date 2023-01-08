AOLG invites all alumnae to tea

The Academy of Our Lady of Guam is inviting all alumnae to share a good cup of tea, at a social event that carries on an old bonding tradition that started in the 1960s at the all-girls high school – as an homage to a saying by Sisters of Mercy founder, Catherine McAuley.

“McAuley always said to have a 'good cup of tea' ready to share. The symbolism is the bonding with others no matter what social status. She believed in helping the poor, uneducated, women and children,” AOLG Class of 1979 alumna Joni Cepeda told The Guam Daily Post. “In the 60s, AOLG had high tea, which the students took part in and assisted. Alumnae were at the event. The event enabled the young ladies to learn and to practice etiquette as well as social graces, in addition to bonding.”

The school's “Sharing a Good Cup of Tea” event aims to bring all AOLG alumnae together to pay tribute to fellow former students who have died and pass the torch for the “Golden Jubilarians” to kick off the event.

“Tables will be set out for the alumnae to enjoy each other's company as well as enjoy the scrumptious goodies set before them while socializing and catching up with each other, especially as we hopefully wind down from the pandemic. A spread of light refreshments set up on charcuterie boards and stackers will also be available in the center for all to share. Entertainment will be provided by alumnae and video clips of the different classes and clips of 'school days' will be shown throughout the event,” Cepeda said.

The event not only brings together the women to bond but also network between generations of classes in line with the theme, The Sisterhood – Better Together.

“The event definitely helps the alumnae to network, but most importantly, preserves the meaning of Academy's sisterhood. Once a student has walked through the halls as an Academian/Cougar, she becomes part of the legacy and part of the sisterhood. The sharing and networking of the 'sisters' through the years are definitely a gift – lifelong friendships are created and community contacts are definitely a plus to have in life,” Cepeda said.

It's a support system that, Cepeda said, AOLG sisters have tapped into over the years.

“Many end up as (kumaires, godmothers for each other's children). From doctors, judges, nurses, lab technicians, lawyers, teachers, actresses, nuns, ambassadors, senators, and even governor – the list is endless of the sisters who help out each other,” she said.

The first graduating class at AOLG was the Class of 1953, which means that there is the potential that 69 cohorts of AOLG alumnae could very well come together under one roof.

“Most of the classes who reserved tables are from the 60s and 70s. Some tables are mixed with family members, such as mothers, daughters, and even grandmothers or friends and relatives from different graduating years. Many generations have come through Academy's halls,” Cepeda said. “In fact, we are celebrating the golden anniversary classes who were not able to celebrate with us because of the pandemic. We will now bring our traditional passing of the torch from our 5K to our teatime social. These celebrating classes are so excited and can't wait. We want to make sure they know we love and care for them like all our 50th Anniversary Classes celebrating as Golden Jubilarians!”

The event is all part of celebrating and honoring their days walking the halls of AOLG.

“It is important to remember our formative years at the academy. Many alumnae have come back thanking the school for their excellent education, friendships formed, ability to take part in extracurricular activities which have helped them with their time management and organization in life. Majority of our alumnae are or have been working mothers. Some have even raised their children as single parents. And it all comes back to the skills and knowledge they were able to gain at the academy, especially the ability to keep the faith and pray no matter what life brings,” she said.

The event is free to all AOLG alumnae and will be held Jan. 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the AOLG Ysrael Auditorium.