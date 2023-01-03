A Superior Court of Guam judge was found to have made no error in sentencing Dwayne Piyelit to six years for sexually assaulting a teen.

In 2019, Piyelit, Burton Borja and Vianney Nennis Hosei were accused of sexually assaulting a teen after a night of drinking and recording the assault.

Piyelit and Borja pleaded guilty to the charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and, under the terms of their plea agreement, testified against Hosei at his trial.

Piyelit received a sentence of six years while Borja was given three years, in part, because of the quality of their cooperation, which Piyelit argued in his appeal.

“The People juxtaposed Borja's and Piyelit's levels of cooperation and claimed Borja was forthcoming with information while Piyelit was not cooperative,” Supreme Court of Guam justices wrote in their decision to uphold Piyelit's six-year sentence before explaining the level of cooperation, despite not being considered, was not the reason for Piyelit's lengthier sentence.

Instead, Piyelit's sentence took into consideration his higher level of culpability and justices cited the sentencing judge's summary of events.

“Mr. Piyelit, I find that your particular actions during the incident were disturbing. You knew the victim. You knew her age. You provided alcohol despite her age. You led others at the party to believe you had sex with her. You jumped in on the action when she and Mr. Borja were having sex. You gave your phone to film the incident. You directed parts of the video. You blamed her afterwards,” the judge said at the Oct. 14, 2021, sentencing hearing.

“These reasons, articulated during sentencing, seem to underscore why Piyelit received a longer sentence than Borja,” the Supreme Court justices added before affirming Piyelit's six-year sentence because his rights were not affected.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, the victim was invited by Piyelit to a graduation party where she got drunk and was sexually assaulted by Piyelit, Borja and Hosei.

The victim did not remember having sex and later discovered the video had been circulating on social media, Post files state.

Following Piyelit and Borja's sentence, Hosei was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a woman who distributed the video, Joleen-Lee Rankin, was spared prison time.