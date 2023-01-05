Appeal dismissed in archdiocese bankruptcy

An insurance company for the Archdiocese of Agana voluntarily asked for a dismissal of its appeal in the plan for reorganization in the federal bankruptcy case.

In November 2022, shortly after a joint reorganization plan for the archdiocese's bankruptcy case was approved, one of their insurers, Continental Insurance Co., filed a notice in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to appeal the plan.

The plan has been years in the making, since the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and after hundreds of victims sought compensation from the archdiocese for alleged sexual abuse at the hands of clergy members. Some cases were reported to have occurred as far back as the 1950s.

The appeal of the plan was believed to have caused more delay in the payment of the victims, ranging from $34 million to $45 million, until Continental asked the 9th Circuit to voluntarily dismiss the appeal on Dec. 16.

According to Continental's motion to dismiss the appeal, it originally stemmed from a complaint made for having to cover some of the alleged sex abuse before a settlement was reached. Continental agreed to pay $1 million, but not up to $15 million under the terms of the plan.

However, before the confirmation hearing of the plan was held, the documentation of the settlement had not been submitted. In order to not violate any terms, Continental was allowed to appeal, but all parties involved jointly requested that the appeals court stay all deadlines.

Following the approval settlement and no objections, Continental asked for the dismissal, which was approved Dec. 28, federal court records show.