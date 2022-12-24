Appeal hearing scheduled for abortion law’s in-person mandate

There are a few more days before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reaches the Dec. 28 deadline to decide on the Guam Heartbeat Act, the controversial measure that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or within about six weeks of conception, when most women may not know they are pregnant.

However, while the bill has been the focus of recent headlines, there are other ongoing factors surrounding the abortion issue on Guam.

Looming in the background is the appeal of the injunction placed on Guam's in-person consultation mandate for abortions.

Local law imposes a 24-hour waiting period and requires that a woman be provided certain information "in person" when seeking an abortion. Two Hawaii-based doctors with licenses to practice on Guam, Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro, challenged the "in-person" mandate at the District Court of Guam in 2021. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of the doctors.

The District Court ordered that local officials be temporarily enjoined from enforcing the mandate as the case proceeded. The Office of the Attorney General appealed that decision at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The parties have been filing briefs since the 9th Circuit's denial of the OAG's request for summary reversal. Oral arguments are now scheduled to take place Feb. 16, 2023, in Hawaii.

For now, abortion remains legal on Guam, and the injunction on the in-person mandate has allowed telemedicine abortions to take place for the time being.

The governor is expected to veto the Guam Heartbeat Act, while lawmakers will return from recess on Dec. 29 to address the governor's actions on the act or any other bill passed in the December session.

But even if the measure never makes it to law, Attorney General-elect Douglas Moylan has said that he plans to dissolve the injunction placed on Guam's 1990s abortion ban, which was never repealed by lawmakers. That, too, is expected to be met with legal challenges from reproductive rights advocates.